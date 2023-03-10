World Leaders Congratulate President Xi on His Re-Election

Nicaraguan President welcomed his re-election at a time of great importance for the defense of "balance, security, fair development, and peace in the world."

On Friday, world leaders extended congratulations to Xi Jinping on his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

ARGENTINA: President Alberto Fernandez expressed his wishes that China will continue to move forward firmly under Xi's leadership in his new term to achieve national prosperity and people's well-being.

CAMBODIA: King Norodom Sihamoni expressed his warm congratulations on Xi's election as Chinese president. He said under Xi's outstanding leadership, China has continued to deepen reform, successfully contained the COVID-19 epidemic and achieved economic growth.

He is confident that with Xi's grand vision and strong leadership, China will be built into a great modern socialist country as scheduled.

Sihamoni said he believes that the ironclad friendship between Cambodia and China, which was forged and carefully nurtured by former King Norodom Sihanouk and the older generation of Chinese leaders, will bear fruits in the new era. He wishes that Xi will lead the Chinese people to a more brilliant tomorrow.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: President Faustin-Archange Touadera said he believes that under Xi's strong leadership, the Chinese people will surely score one great victory after another in their new journey towards building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

COMOROS: President Azali Assoumani said he expects China to play a greater leadership role in promoting stronger multilateralism, and peace, security and progress around the world, especially in Africa

CUBA: President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent congratulations to Xi Jinping, the 69-year-old Chinese leader, on his re-election for a third five-year presidential term (2023-2028).

"Warm congratulations to you, dear Xi Jinping, on your election as president of the sister People's Republic of China, which expresses the people's confidence in your valuable contributions to the cause of socialism. We are honored to have your close friendship."

ITALIA: President Sergio Mattarella said in his congratulatory message that Italy and China have maintained close exchanges and strong friendship between the two peoples, demonstrating the common desire to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue.

The two sides should seize the current opportunity to push for greater development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Italy and China, Mattarella said.

6 March

China's Mao Ning: There's nothing wrong with US wanting to remain a global leader in high-tech industries but the competition must be fair. US shouldn't resort to unscrupulous means to maintain its scientific & technological hegemony or prevent other countries developing. pic.twitter.com/rkzWIF6CzH — the Lemniscat (@theLemniscat) March 6, 2023

NICARAGUA: President Daniel Ortega sent greetings with "admiration, respect and affection" from Nicaragua, an always sovereign and free homeland.

"We welcome your re-election at a time of great importance for the defense of the principles and values that ensure balance, security, fair development and peace in the world," he said, adding that the Xi's leadership "is and will be fundamental in the necessary struggles and in the indispensable victories."

"To you, to the Party, and to your People, we send the certainty of our increasingly strong revolutionary relations and the joint work for that world of justice, peace, security and well-being."

SERBIA: President Aleksandar Vucic said he is confident that under Xi's diligent, wise and visionary leadership, China will make new and impressive achievements in various fields.

Serbia firmly supports the one-China principle and the policy of "one country, two systems," Vucic said.