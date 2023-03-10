Venezuelan President Maduro Congratulates Xi on His Re-Election

Since the past decade, China has been one of the most important trading partners of Venezuela, a Latin American country that has the world's largest proven oil reserves.

On Friday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro congratulated Xi Jinping on his unprecedented re-election for a third term as president.

"My congratulations to President Xi Jinping... A friend of Venezuela and a leader with whom we will continue along the paths of building a new humanity with a common destiny, cooperation and well-being", the Bolivarian leader tweeted.

Previously, the Chinese National People's Congress ratified Xi Jinping, who is also secretary of the Communist Party, as president for the period 2023-2028.

This happened thanks to lawmakers passing a constitutional amendment in 2018 that removed the two-consecutive term limit for Chinese presidents.

7 March

China's Qin Gang: "Why does US talk at length about respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity while ignoring China’s sovereignty & territorial integrity regarding Taiwan? Why does US ask China not to provide weapons to Russia while it sells arms to Taiwan?" pic.twitter.com/GKkWDfh30D — the Lemniscat (@theLemniscat) March 7, 2023

In recent years, China and Venezuela have strengthened cooperation ties in various important areas for the development of this South American nation.

This process of diplomatic rapprochement was encouraged at the time of the late President Hugo Chavez (1999-2013), who advocated throughout his political career for the strengthening of a multipolar world order.

Since the past decade, China has been one of the most important trading partners of Venezuela, a Latin American country that has the largest proven oil reserves on the planet.