Putin Congratulates Xi on Election as Chinese President

The Russian leader will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with Xi Jinping on major international issues.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Xi Jinping warmly congratulating him on his election as Chinese president.

Previously, some 3,000 members of the National People's Congress unanimously elected Xi Jinping as president. His third term will run from 2023 to 2028, a period in which the U.S. claims to global hegemony are expected to continue to fuel tensions with China, especially over the Taiwan situation.

In his message, Putin said he would like to extend his warm congratulations to Xi on the occasion of his election as president of the People's Republic of China.

The decision adopted by the National People's Congress of China shows that Xi, as the head of state, enjoys high prestige and that the strategies he has formulated on promoting China's economic and social development and on safeguarding China's interests on the international stage have won the support of the Chinese people, Putin said.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress back the administration’s plans for stepped up military operations against Russia and China and in the Middle East. https://t.co/ssgBlm86V4 — World Socialist Web Site (@WSWS_Updates) March 10, 2023

The Russian side speaks highly of Xi's contribution to strengthening the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, Putin said.

He also expressed his firm belief that with joint efforts of both sides, the Russia-China cooperation in various fields will continue to yield fruitful results.

The Russian leader said he will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with Xi on major regional and international issues. He wishes that Xi will make new and greater achievements in promoting the welfare of the friendly Chinese people.