Belarus-China Friendship to Continue for Decades - Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus is China's only ally on the European continent.

Speaking to Chinese media, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, "Let's admit it: Belarus is the only place in the center of Europe that maintains a friendly - or I could say fraternal - attitude towards China."

According to the President, the two nations have forged a comprehensive strategic partnership. The friendship of the two countries will continue for decades, Lukashenko said, noting that "not only as long as I am President of Belarus. Other presidents will maintain this stance because it has been internalized by our people."

On this occasion, Lukashenko encouraged Chinese companies to work in Belarus. The President said the two nations have recently discussed deepening cooperation regarding China's "One Belt, One Road" connectivity initiative.

According to the President, in partnership with the supply chains of the Eurasian Economic Union, "we would gain a lot here both in logistics and direct trade and in the exchange of advanced technologies."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and major international, regional issues during Lukashenko's visit to China, the Chinese ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong said on Mon.

Lukashenko also brought up U.S. interference in China-Europe relations. In its interest to contain the world's second-largest economy, the U.S. has driven a wedge between the Asian giant and the European continent, he said.

China could "balance" the U.S. and help create a multipolar world order, said the Belarusian President, whose official visit to China, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is scheduled from February 28 to March 2.