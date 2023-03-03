US, the Main Nuclear Threat in the World - Chinese Spox

"The United States is the world's biggest source of nuclear threat," Mao Ning said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Friday that the U.S. uses accusations of nuclear threat against China to expand its nuclear arsenal.

During a press conference, Mao Ning said, "The U.S. is the biggest source of nuclear threat in the world. It should carefully rethink its nuclear policy."

In this regard, the Chinese diplomat referred to the U.S. security policy noting that it should "diligently fulfill its special and primary duty to disarm, thus reducing the role of nuclear weapons in national security policy, and take meaningful practical measures to alleviate nuclear risks."

Mao said the nuclear threat allegedly posed by China "is a convenient pretext for the U.S. to expand its own nuclear arsenal and maintain its military hegemony."

BEIJING, March 3. The US is the world's largest source of nuclear threat and it must rethink its security policy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news briefing on Friday. pic.twitter.com/yjWl90BJRJ — Alan (@Alan39982121) March 3, 2023

The diplomat added that the Asian nation follows a defensive nuclear strategy, with its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level necessary for national security.

"We are committed to the peaceful use of nuclear energy and helping the world benefit from nuclear energy as much as possible," the spokeswoman said, noting that China "has strictly complied with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations."

Mao called for maintaining the strategic stability of regional and global peace and security. The diplomat urged the U.S. to take meaningful and practical steps to reduce nuclear risks with a responsible attitude toward nuclear security.