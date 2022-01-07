World Delegations To Attend Ortega's Swearing-In Ceremony

"The delegations will comprise presidents and foreign ministers of over 30 countries," stressed Vice President Murillo, who will also take office after being reelected with Ortega.

On Thursday, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo confirmed that about 250 delegates from over 30 countries will participate on Monday in the swearing-in ceremony of President Daniel Ortega, who was elected for the 2022-2027 mandate.

"The delegations will comprise presidents and foreign ministers," stressed Murillo, who will also take office after being reelected. Representatives from Mexico, Belize, Cuba, Bolivia, Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, and Argentina will attend the event, which will take place at the Hope Square in Managua.

Iran, Palestine, Sahrawi Arab Republic, China, Russia, India, Turkey, Belarus, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Angola, North Korea, Syria, Egypt, and Malaysia will also send official delegations to the swearing-in ceremony.

The attendance of European delegates has not been confirmed so far due to the restrictions on international flights that their countries have imposed to stop the increase of COVID-19 cases.

Western “leftists” who do not support the revolutions in Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela or Bolivia are only pawns to neoliberalism and imperialism. If you call for regime change in countries where the people have reclaimed sovereignty then how could you be on the left. pic.twitter.com/aPXFxMh2ZL — Aidrean Ó Gallchobhair ���� (@adriang86518036) January 2, 2022

"We hope that all the companions who had booked their flights in advance can arrive in time for the ceremony," Murillo said and thanked these representatives’ support to the Sandinista revolution. Although the entrance to the ceremony will be limited to avoid coronavirus contagions, the event will be broadcast on radio and television so that all the Nicaraguan people can witness it. "We cannot let the pandemic undermine our main objective: to work for the benefit of the people, whose health we must take care of in the first place," the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) Secretary Fidel Moreno stressed.