News > Nicaragua

Iran's FM Congratulates Nicaragua on Successful Elections

    The Iranian FM spokesman congratulates Nicaragua and its people on the successful completion of elections in an atmosphere of peace and security. | Photo: Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Published 8 November 2021
Opinion

The Islamic Republic of Iran has congratulated the Nicaraguan government and people on the successful holding of their elections in an atmosphere of peace and security.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Jatibzade on Monday expressed the Persian country's congratulations to the people and government of Nicaragua for their successful practice of democracy and holding the general elections in peace and tranquility.

Through a message, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed hope that the results of these elections will lead to further growth and development in the Central American country.

The first official results of the Nicaraguan general elections, held on Sunday, have confirmed that Daniel Ortega, leader of the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front of Nicaragua (FSLN) party, has won 74.99% of the ballots counted so far.

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, emphasizes that, on this election day, the people are voting for peace and security and not for war and destruction.

