Iran's FM Congratulates Nicaragua on Successful Elections

Through a message, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed hope that the results of these elections will lead to further growth and development in the Central American country.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Said Jatibzade on Monday expressed the Persian country's congratulations to the people and government of Nicaragua for their successful practice of democracy and holding the general elections in peace and tranquility.

When the USA threatens a country with a leftist government that it must have a "free and fair election," what it really means is the US has a gun to that nation's collective head and says, "Either the right-wing candidate we funded and trained wins, or we keep waging war on you." — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) June 3, 2021

The first official results of the Nicaraguan general elections, held on Sunday, have confirmed that Daniel Ortega, leader of the leftist Sandinista National Liberation Front of Nicaragua (FSLN) party, has won 74.99% of the ballots counted so far.

The President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, emphasizes that, on this election day, the people are voting for peace and security and not for war and destruction.