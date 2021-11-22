Withdrawal Of Nicaragua From OAS Is An Act Of Dignity: Morales

"Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua have managed to free themselves from Imperialism, affirm their sovereignty, and resist the U.S. economic blockade and the OAS diplomatic blockade," Evo Morales said.

On Sunday, Bolivia's former President Evo Morales described as “an act of dignity” President Daniel Ortega's decision to withdraw Nicaragua from the Organization of American States (OAS).

“Nicaragua's departure from the OAS is an act of dignity. It expresses a sovereign position aimed at making us respect ourselves as peoples before an institution dominated by Luis Almagro and his group. As long as Almagro remains in the OAS, more governments will withdraw from it, ”Morales tweeted.

"Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua have managed to free themselves from Imperialism, affirm their sovereignty, and resist the U.S. economic blockade and the OAS diplomatic blockade, which are mechanisms for organizing coups and military interventions in Latin America."

On Saturday, Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement supporting Nicaragua's decision to separate from an organization through which the United States has repeatedly tried to impose its interests on the Americas.

“On multiple occasions, the OAS has kept silent in the face of coups in our region. It has been an accessory to isolation attempts and military interventions. It supported economic aggressions... That institution was the servile instrument of the United States to orchestrate the coup against Bolivia, which included the use of violence against elected officials,” the Cuban diplomats recalled.

Nicaragua’s decision to withdraw from the OAS was the consequence of a series of U.S. aggressions against the Sandinista revolution, the last of which was the Biden administration’s questioning of the validity of the presidential elections held in Nov. 7.

"We do not view ourselves as a colony of any power, and we claim national dignity and decorum, in legitimate defense of our independence, sovereignty and self-determination, in the face of aggressive actions, violations of the un charter and international law by the Organization of American States, the United States and of other colonialist and neocolonialist entities, which at this point in life, believe that they have the power to subdue and humiliate our worthy people and government," Nicaragua pointed out in a letter addressed to the OAS Secretary on Nov. 19.