World Condemns Israeli Attack on Palestinians Pleading for Food

Over the last 24 hours, several nations and international figures have strongly condemned the loss of 104 Palestinian lives at the hands of Israeli occupying forces in Gaza. Below are some reactions to this latest war crime.

AUSTRALIA: Through social media, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong conveyed the sentiments of the Australian nation regarding the attack perpetrated by Israel against Palestinian civilians.

"Australia is horrified by today's catastrophe in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis it has caused," she said, calling for the protection of civilians and the defense of humanitarian aid intended for those in desperate need.

These statements come as the world witnesses images circulated by the Israeli occupying forces, depicting Palestinians enduring hunger, thirst, and disease in Gaza.

COLOMBIA: Once again, President Gustavo Petro expressed solidarity with the daily suffering experienced by the Palestinian people.

"Pleading for food, over 100 Palestinians were killed by Netanyahu. This is called genocide and resembles the Holocaust, although global powers may not like to acknowledge it," he said, urging countries to sanction Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Colombia suspends all arms purchases from Israel," Petro announced following the latest massacre committed by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza.

CUBA: Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez strongly condemned the genocide in Gaza and demanded an immediate ceasefire.

"Israel commits a new crime against humanity by bombing people gathering to receive food. At least 104 people have died, and another 760 have been injured," he stated.

IRAN: Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Naser Kanani criticized the silence of Western nations regarding the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

"Over 100 Palestinian citizens awaiting humanitarian aid on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City were martyred, and over 800 were injured due to the brutal attack by the Zionist regime," he stated.

������ Here is PROOF that Israeli terrorists MURDERED civilians that were trying to get aid in Gaza! pic.twitter.com/KoWMJDORLs — The Saviour (@stairwayto3dom) February 29, 2024

MEXICO: The Foreign Affairs Secretary categorically condemned the Israeli attack on Palestinians and reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire to allow safe humanitarian aid into the entire Gaza Strip.

Mexican diplomats reiterated that this Latin American country fully supports all United Nations agencies working in the occupied Palestinian territories.

SYRIA: The Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed that Israel reveals its bloody and fascist face with daily massacres committed against the Palestinian people since October 2023.

It highlighted that Israeli occupying forces have killed over 30,000 people, not counting Palestinians whose bodies still lie beneath the rubble of bombed buildings.

"Syria, which has always supported the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, once again expresses its strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation criminals and their atrocities," it emphasized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemns the fascist and #racist Minister Ben Gvir's boasting of his forces' horrific #massacre on Al- Rashid Street in Gaza, considering it an official Israeli declaration of intent to #genocide our people, in blatant… pic.twitter.com/HjdvJttowL — State of Palestine - MFA �������� (@pmofa) February 29, 2024

VENEZUELA: Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil released a statement announcing that Venezuela strongly condemns the Israeli attack on Palestinian civilians on February 29th.

"This abominable act adds to the continuous inhumane and extermination actions against innocent and defenseless civilians that have been occurring since the beginning of the escalation of violence on Oct. 7, 2023," he said, adding that the Venezuelan government denounces before the international community "the systematic practice of annihilation and genocide carried out by Zionist forces against the Palestinian people."

"Venezuela reiterates the urgent call to the international community and organizations, based on the moral, legal, and humanitarian responsibilities of states, to put an end to the flagrant arbitrariness by Israel and its violation of international laws and conventions," Gil pointed out.

"We express our readiness to continue supporting initiatives and efforts that contribute to the search for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace solution to the Palestinian issue; which considers Israel's withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories based on the 1967 borders; and which allows for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital."