US Veterans Burn Uniforms in Tribute to Aaron Bushnell

The immolation of this young U.S. citizen has aroused expressions of respect around the world.

On Wednesday evening, United States Army veterans held a symbolic act in memory of Aaron Bushnell, who immolated himself on February 25 in protest against the genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.

During a vigil held in Oregon, a dozen U.S. veterans burned their military uniforms while shouting slogans in favor of the liberation of the Palestinian people.

"This symbolic gesture was intended, not only to honor the late U.S. airman but also to express a profound rejection of what they perceive as U.S. complicity in the current Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza," Al Mayadeen reported.

"This happens amid a wave of protests, tributes, and social media messages pouring in to honor Bushnell, a 25-year-old active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force," it added.

"I am an active duty member of the United States Air Force. And I will no longer be complicit in genocide," Bushnell said while walking toward the Israeli embassy in Washington, as recorded in a video posted on social media.

"I'm about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal," he said.

The heroic action of this young U.S. citizen has aroused expressions of respect among those who embrace the Palestinian cause around the world.

"Aaron Bushnell is the first American to have his portrait raised by the Yemeni people. The first U.S. soldier to be publicly honored in Yemen. Bushnell's sacrifice has touched the world. He lives on in the hearts of millions," social media user Aldanmarki said, posting images of massive acts of solidarity with Bushnell from Yemen.

