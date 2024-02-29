Israeli Forces Kill 104 Palestinians Waiting for Aid in Gaza

Previously, Chinese diplomat Dai warned that Israeli actions severely violate international law and go beyond the bottom line of morality.

On Thursday, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid on a coastal road west of Gaza City, killing 104 people and wounding more than 760.

The attack occurred on Al Rashid Street, where many of the wounded were in critical condition, said Ashraf al-Qudra, a spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry.

He said the dead and injured, many with serious injuries, were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital, which is overwhelmed and under-equipped. Eyewitnesses said the Israeli army targeted a large gathering of civilians on the street.

As a result of this new genocidal action, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 30,000 since October 2023, according to data from the Health Ministry, which has also counted over 70,000 people injured so far.

At least 77 Palestinians have been killed after the Israeli army targeted crowds waiting for aid deliveries early Thursday morning near al-Rashid Street, south of Gaza City.



There are also separate unconfirmed reports that the death toll might be as high as 150. pic.twitter.com/lqYqm8kVav — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 29, 2024

Previously, during the United Nations Security Council briefing on Tuesday, Dai Bing, charge d'affaires of China's permanent mission to the United Nations, warned that Israeli actions in Gaza severely violate international law and go beyond the bottom line of morality.

"The international community must take actions to protect civilians, save lives, and make every effort to prevent an even greater humanitarian disaster," he said, stressing that humanitarian assistance is what the people in Gaza rely on for hope of survival.

"We call on Israel to earnestly fulfill its obligations as the occupying power under the Geneva Convention, fully cooperate in the implementation of Security Council resolutions, open up all land, sea, and air access routes, and ensure the safe, rapid, and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies," Dai stated.

