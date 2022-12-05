Women's Boxing Approved in Cuba

The move involved coordinated actions of relevant organizations and institutions in Cuba, including the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC).

The National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) announced on Monday the inclusion of women in the practice of boxing on the island, with a view to freeing them from discrimination or exclusion in this field.

From the auditorium of the Havana Sports City Coliseum, INDER vice-president Ariel Sainz Rodríguez and the Cuban Boxing Federation president, Alberto Puig de la Barca, held a press conference.

On the occasion, both officials referred to the popular nature of the claim in this sense, pointing out that the decision seeks coherence with the principals of the National Program for the Advancement of Women and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) to which Cuba is a signatory.

INDER vice president said that data from international tournaments for more than a decade show that the damage to female athletes is minimal. Cuban athletes participate in combat sports such as taekwondo, wrestling and judo, weightlifting also stands out as a discipline of maximum physical strength.

#Cuba abre las puertas al #boxeo femenino

El Inder explicó que la decisión resultó de acciones coordinadas con otras organizaciones e instituciones del país, incluida la Federación de Mujeres Cubanas, que avaló la propuesta. #boxing https://t.co/SNk9CqGKSx pic.twitter.com/dSMFwiSRTh — JIT Deporte Cubano (@jit_digital) December 5, 2022

For his part, the President of the Cuban Boxing Federation described the strategy that has been designed for the development of women's boxing on the island. This strategy contemplates a first stage until the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games (October 20 to November 5, 2023) and a second stage until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July 26 to August 11, 2024).

The national selection stage is scheduled to be held in Cuba on December 16-17 this year, an event that will bring together 12 athletes from all over the country. From this group, 6 will be selected to participate in the Central American Games in San Salvador (June 23 to July 8, 2023).

Regarding coaches, the official said plans are underway to select a coach with experience in working with women who will lead training sessions at the Giraldo Córdova Cardín High Performance Athlete Training School. A training program is also planned to provide coaches with the necessary tools.