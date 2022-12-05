'Bridges of Love' Caravans Reject the US Blockade Against Cuba

This solidarity organization has been carrying out these caravans for more than two years to highlight the cruelty of the blockade against the Cuban people .

On Sunday, "Bridges of Love" held caravans in cities across the United States and Canada to demand that President Joe Biden remove the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

“Cubans and Americans paraded in Miami asking for an end to the blockade against Cuba. Nobody will stop this train of love,” said Carlos Lazo, the coordinator of Bridges of Love.

“As always, haters are trying to create incidents against the Cuban family, but we are not going to stop and we are going to do more and more,” he added.

After singing the Cuban national anthem, the caravan participants toured the avenues of downtown Miami with their vehicles.

Otro año de caravanas internacionales para reclamar el fin del bloqueo de EEUU, que han multiplicado los #PuentesDeAmor y la solidaridad con el pueblo cubano.



Ayer fue una nueva jornada en que el clamor por una Cuba���� #MejorSinBloqueo recorrió avenidas de varias ciudades del ��. pic.twitter.com/bSQduFflao — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 5, 2022

The tweet reads, "One more year of international caravans demanding the end of the U.S. blockade. They have multiplied bridges of love and solidarity with the Cuban people. Yesterday was a new day in which the cry for a better-without-blockade Cuba toured avenues in various cities around the world."

“We want peace and love between the peoples of Cuba and the United States... We are on the side of those who build,” said Roberto Yis, a Bridges of Love activist.

In New York, the caravan was called with the slogan "Better without Blockade." In Montreal, people also demonstrated to advocate for a Cuba without a blockade.

Lazo recalled that Bridges of Love has been carrying out these caravans for more than two years to highlight the cruelty of the blockade against the Cuban people.