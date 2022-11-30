Russia Ready To Develop Cooperation With Cuba in New Formats

Russia is ready to develop cooperation with Cuba in areas including trade, economy, and investment, said the chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.

The Russian senator's statements came during a meeting with the President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba, Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández, in which both parties ratified their willingness to expand inter-parliamentary relations.

Matvienko, who received Esteban Lazo Hernández this Wednesday on an official visit to Moscow, said that Russia "is determined to establish cooperation in new formats" with Cuba, noting the country's willingness to work on trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation.

"We will continue to encourage federal entities to enter the promising Cuban market," Matvienko said, according to a Federation Council statement on its website.

The senator also extended Russia's support and solidarity with the Caribbean island. "Our country remains a loyal friend of Cuba; we are always ready to help, to support Cuba, to be in solidarity with Cuba."

Al cierre de la jornada, Esteban Lazo entregó la Orden de la Solidaridad a Valentina Matvienko, presidenta del Consejo de la Federación de la Asamblea Federal de la Federación de Rusia, aprobada por el Presidente de la República de Cuba @DiazCanelB #EstebanLazoEnRusia

���������� pic.twitter.com/Tl8UJtVJLS — Asamblea Nacional Cuba (@AsambleaCuba) November 30, 2022

Esteban Lazo presented the Order of Solidarity to Valentina Matvienko, President of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, approved by the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

On this occasion, Lazo, at the head of the Cuban parliamentary delegation in Moscow, presented the Order of Solidarity to the Chairwoman of the Federation Council.

Such recognition is granted to those people who have long maintained close and friendly relations with Cuba, and have shown their affection and respect with concrete actions, said the Cuban official.

Matvienko thanked for the decoration, "I want to personally thank you and the Cuban president for honoring me," said the head of the Russian Senate.