Diaz-Canel Thanks Saint Vincent & The Grenadines' Solidarity

On Monday, Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel attended a special meeting of the parliament of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Cuban leader thanked for the aid that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has provided to his country during catastrophic situations such as natural disasters and accidents.

Diaz-Canel recalled the legacy of the Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro, who paved the way for solidarity bonds with the sister Caribbean nations.

“We only have one way to face these challenges effectively and satisfactorily: the unity and integration of the peoples,” he said to ratify the Cuban accompaniment in the claims for historical reparations for the damages of colonialism and slavery.

Un honor asistir hoy a Sesión Especial del Parlamento de San Vicente y las Granadinas.



Confirmamos entrañables lazos forjados entre nuestros pueblos y gobiernos en las últimas tres décadas, consolidando así una profunda amistad. #SomosCaribe pic.twitter.com/IRxX2oM7S9 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 5, 2022

The tweet reads, "An honor to attend today a special session of the Parliament of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We confirm the close ties forged between our peoples and governments over the last three decades, thus consolidating a deep friendship. We are Caribbean."

For his part, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves ratified his country's position of unequivocally rejecting the U.S. blockade against Cuba and asked Washington to stop interfering in the internal affairs of the Caribbean nation.

He also condemned the inclusion of Cuba in the U.S. list of "State Sponsors of Terrorism" and assured that Kingstown and Havana are working to strengthen regional integration and defend the United Nations Charter.

Diaz-Canel's current trip to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is part of a Caribbean tour that will also take him to Mexico, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago.