Will Colombia Store US Mass Destruction Weapons? Cepeda Asks

"This possibility prompts a threat to our country’s security and sovereignty," the Leftist Senator Cepeda warned.

On Thursday, Democratic Pole Senator Ivan Cepeda asked President Ivan Duque if he plans to store U.S. nuclear and biological weapons in Colombia once the United States name it a "major non-NATO ally."

"This possibility prompts a threat to our country’s security and sovereignty," the Leftist leader warned, stressing that the Colombians must prevent that from happening.

In an interview with the outlet El Tiempo on Saturday, Duque said that his country could store U.S. military equipment to be employed in any risk situation once it becomes a major non-NATO ally.

Cepeda stressed that such an announcement comes at a critical moment in international relations given that the possibility of the United States becoming more directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict is on the contemporary geopolitical game board.

The first international Photo Journalist who covered war stories took many amazing photographs. Her name was Margaret Bourke-White. She studied in the Colombia University and took these three amazing photographs of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

- Mangesh Dahiwale Sir pic.twitter.com/v65o6g5dX1 — Harshal Priyadarshi (@TheJaiBhimWala) March 15, 2022

"We demand to know what obligations Colombia will acquire with that designation, and whether Duque consulted its acceptance with the Senate's Foreign Relations Advisory Commission or with his advisors,” Cepeda stressed.

On March 10, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will name Colombia a "major non-NATO ally" to recognize the strategic partnership between both countries.

Besides accessing loans of military equipment, countries with such status —including Argentina, Brazil, Israel— can receive U.S. financing for military programs.