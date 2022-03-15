Colombia: Ombudsman Reports on Crimes Against Peace Signers

He recommends to implement more security and social protection policies for this population group since 306 former guerrilla fighters have been murdered since 2016.

On Monday, the Ombudsman Carlos Camargo delivered to the authorities of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) a report denouncing acts of violence against signatories of the 2016 Peace Agreement who belonged to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

"One of the most important goals to guarantee compliance with the peace agreement is to guarantee the protection of former FARC fighters, who are currently rejoining civilian life with their families," he said.

The report offers recommendations to implement more security and social protection policies for this population group since 306 of its members have been murdered since 2016 and one in three of their families have been victims of violent acts.

"After these recommendations, we cannot allow one more assassination of an ex-guerilla fighter," JEP President Eduardo Cifuentes said, stressing that his institution will monitor compliance with the protective measures.

INDIGENOUS COLOMBIA: Colombia’s Ιeftίst party Pacto Histórico won a historic victory becoming the 1st in the Senate and 2nd in the House of Reps. With Gustavo Petro, the party’s candidate, likely to be president, here’s what Natives should know about their platform. A Thread. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Cs6fpsJ7Pr — New Amauta (@AmautaNew) March 15, 2022

On Monday, the JEP also received the report "Ethnocide and Structural Racism in the Orinoquia Region," presented by the Indigenous organizations to denounce crimes against its members during the armed conflict. "When I am silent, I feel a cannon of a rifle, the cry of a mother running, how the enslavers looked at my ancestors. I am one of the surviving voices of my people. My mission is to denounce all crimes against our communities," Indigenous guard Luis Rincon said. “The State adopt comprehensive measures to eliminate structural violence. Only that way, it will guarantee true Peace and safety for all Colombians,” he added.