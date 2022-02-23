Colombia: Ex-Senator Cordoba Rejects US Conspiracy Against Her

She denounced a conspiracy to prevent her from taking part in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

On Tuesday, former Senator Piedad Cordoba denounced that an email from the Colombian embassy in Washington asked her for money in exchange for allowing her access to a private video related to her political career.

According to what the leftist social activist knows, the video shows the Colombian ambassador in Washington Juan Pinzon and the U.S. State Undersecretary for the Western Hemisphere Michael Kozak conspiring against her.

"For accessing to this information, I was asked to give a financial compensation, something I refused to do since it was a clear extortion false entrapment action," Cordoba said, adding that the email was signed by the Embassy's economic consultant Mario Hernandez.

"The person who contacted me insisted we should have a personal appointment given that Kozak and Pinzon wanted my extradition to the U.S. to prevent me from running in the March legislative election as a candidate of the Historic Pact," Cordoba pointed out.

Although Cordoba has not yet been able to verify whether Hernandez actually sent that email, the message did leave the Colombian embassy, according to the electronic record.

She asked the U.S. authorities to review her complaint and take measures to prevent intervention in the Colombian presidential campaign from their territory or with the connivance of their officials.

Cordova demanded the Colombian Foreign Affairs Minister and Vice President Marta Ramirez explain the actions of Pinzon, who already alleged his innocence over the case.

"Enough of political persecution. If the Colombian right has not intimidated me in four decades of my political career, it will not do it now," said the former Senator, who announced she will request the Prosecutor to open an investigation to prevent similar crimes from occurring again.