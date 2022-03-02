Colombia: Three People Killed in a New Massacre

On Monday, Colombia confirmed the assassination of three people in a massacre

This massacre was recorded as the 20th this year in the Latin American country. Human Rights and Conflict Observatory of Indepaz disclosed that the killings occurred on Tuesday in the Pastrana neighborhood.

Maicao city, in the department of La Guajira, evidenced as hired assassins broke into the house of one of the victims with firearms, attacking them. The assassin killed two of the victims first and then the third one was badly injured, resulting in his death while arriving at the Asocabildo clinic, located in northern Colombia.

Since 2019, the Ombudsman's Office has warned the Maicao neighborhood. The statement informed about the area's illegal armed groups and transnational armed organizations.

COMUNICADO 018



JEP ORDENA AL GOBIERNO PONER EN MARCHA LA COMISIÓN DE GARANTIAS DE SEGURIDAD Y ADOPTAR EL PLAN PARA DESMANTELAR ORGANIZACIONES CRIMINALES@JEP_Colombia pic.twitter.com/jM8wKjDlqF — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) March 2, 2022

COMMUNICATION 018

JEP ORDERS THE GOVERNMENT TO LAUNCH THE SECURITY GUARANTEES COMMISSION AND ADOPT THE PLAN TO DISMANTLE CRIMINAL ORGANIZATIONS

So far this year, there have been 20 massacres cases, with a death toll of 58 people, despite the number of casualties from a massacre that occurred in January remains to be confirmed.

During the first nine days of the year, fourth massacres were reported by Indepaz, where about 12 people died.