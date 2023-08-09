Wildfires Leave at Least 6 Dead in Hawaii, US

The large fires are an indirect consequence of Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the islands.

At least six people have died as a result of devastating wildfires fanned by hurricane-force winds on the island of Maui in Hawaii, according to local authorities.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said six people were confirmed dead as a result of the wildfires as search and rescue operations continue. According to the official, evacuation orders had been issued in more than 10 locations.

Local media Hawaii News Now reported that the fires are active and out of control. It is reported that at least 20 people were seriously injured and thousands have been displaced, although authorities said the exact number of people affected is unknown at this time.

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke said authorities have declared a state of emergency as fire departments continue to try to contain the blaze. The governor added that Maui hospitals are "overwhelmed with burn patients and people affected by smoke inhalation."

Due to the rapid spread of the fire through the Hawaiian town, residents have had no choice but to jump into the ocean to escape the blaze. The Coast Guard is using a helicopter and boat to spot and rescue people who jumped into the ocean to escape the fire.

The hurricane is south of the U.S. archipelago but is not expected to make landfall. The fires are reportedly being fanned by winds of up to 80 miles per hour.