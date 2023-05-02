U.S. Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Flour

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that as determined by investigators, the source of the recent Salmonella outbreak, which has affected at least 13 individuals across 12 states in the United States, is caused by flour.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sick individuals who were interviewed, as well as laboratory data, revealed that Salmonella contamination of Gold Medal flour has resulted in illness.

Hospitalization has been necessitated for three individuals who have been afflicted with the disease, and there have been no reported fatalities yet.

However, as asserted by the report, the reported cases of illnesses may underestimate the actual number of affected individuals, indicating that the outbreaks could have a broader geographical spread than just the identified states.

This trend can be attributed to the phenomenon where certain individuals are able to recuperate without formal medical intervention and remain untested for the presence of Salmonella.

During the previous week, General Mills, the company responsible for the manufacturing of Gold Medal Flour, issued a recall for two-, five-, and ten-pound packages of both bleached and unbleached all-purpose Gold Medal Flour.

These recalled packages possess a "better if used by date" of March 27th and 28th, 2024.

Individuals who contract Salmonella typically present clinical symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, as well as abdominal discomfort. According to the CDC, manifestations typically commence within a period from six hours to six days following ingestion of the bacterium.

Most people exhibit spontaneous recovery from their ailment within a duration of four to seven days, often without the need for any medical intervention.

According to the CDC, individuals belonging to certain demographic groups, particularly children below the age of five, elderly adults aged 65 and over, and those with compromised immune systems, are prone to developing more severe illnesses that may necessitate medical intervention or hospitalization.