Wildfire Burns Across Canada-US Border, Hundreds To Evacuate

"...the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos issued an evacuation order..."

On Sunday, hundreds of people have been ordered to evacuate in western Canada due to an out-of-control wildfire burning across the Canada-U.S. border.

The evacuation order covers the area north of the Canada-United States border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, as well as west and north along Highway 3.

According to several reports, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos issued an evacuation order on Saturday evening for 732 properties in and around Osoyoos, 400 km east of Vancouver.

The wildfire, called Eagle Bluff, which originated from the northwestern U.S. state of Washington, is burning about 4 km from Osoyoos in British Columbia's southern Interior.

CANADA – Authorities issued an evacuation order Saturday night for 732 properties in and around the city of Osoyoos, in the interior of southern British Columbia due to an out-of-control wildfire that crossed the Canada-US border. pic.twitter.com/Bl0HERCFBt — Sniper (@SniperSniperbrn) July 30, 2023

According to Washington State wildfire officials, as of Sunday morning, the fire has grown to 885 hectares on the Canadian side of the border, and burned more than 4,000 hectares on the U.S. side.

"There are Initial Attack crew personnel, several single resources, two helicopters, structure protection personnel and heavy equipment responding to the incident," BC Wildfire Service said on Sunday.