AMLO Urges U.S. To Tackle Gun Violence on Border

On Monday, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), urged the U.S. decision-makers to adopt effective policies to stop gun-related violence in the regions situated on either side of the U.S.-Mexican border.

During his regular briefing, López Obrador spoke particularly to Governor Greg Abbott of Texas and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida to prioritize the implementation of measures to regulate firearms and slow the flow of arms across the border.

"That is a good initiative to prevent these unfortunate murders, these shootings that are constantly taking place" in the United States, López Obrador told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.

AMLO also asked in the conference: "Why don't they get involved in that and stop accepting money from weapons manufacturers, from the war industry, for their campaigns?," adding that was one of the factors "behind" the problem.

According to AMLO, certain American politicians choose to remain silent about the issue of relaxed arms sales, presumably due to receiving financial support from weapons manufacturers to fund their future election campaigns.

Border agents encountered a record two million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. In fiscal year 2021, they seized $3.31 billion in counterfeit goods, 319,000 pounds of marijuana, 190,000 pounds of methamphetamine and over 97,000 pounds of cocaine.

The government of Mexico has initiated legal actions in the U.S. against manufacturers and distributors of firearms, asserting claims of culpable business conduct that contribute to the proliferation of gun-related crimes in Mexico.

The Mexican authorities have estimated that at least 500,000 firearms are illicitly transported from the United States to criminal organizations in Mexico on an annual basis.

In order to address bilateral issues, López Obrador stated his intention to have a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.