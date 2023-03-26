Wildfire Burns 4,000 Hectares in Spain

"Conditions of water and temperature are not those that have traditionally existed in our country," Minister Rivera pointed out.

A wildfire in eastern Spain has burnt around 4,000 hectares of natural landscape and forced 1,500 people to evacuate from their homes. The wildfire, which began on Thursday between the provinces of Castellon and Teruel, is slowly being brought under control.

Eight small towns and villages in the surrounding area were evacuated between Thursday and Friday as the fire, which could have been started by crop burning, rapidly spread, helped by strong winds and unseasonably dry conditions.

On Friday night, cooler temperature and a lack of wind helped some 500 firemen, forestry workers and members of the emergency unit of the Spanish Military, to establish a 40-km perimeter around the fire, which continued to burn within that perimeter.

Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Rivera said that climate change was the underlying cause of the fire. She also noted that the region, "traditionally a cool and damp area," had suffered from changed patterns of "temperature and humidity."

Incendios forestales calcinan más de 4000 hectáreas en el este de #España y la evacuación de 1800 personas de 8 municipios de la provincia de Castellón en la Comunidad Valenciana .. pic.twitter.com/2kjBhLlXLw — Karima Pacha (@PachaKarima) March 26, 2023

The tweet reads, "Forest fires scorch over 4000 hectares in eastern Spain and force the evacuation of 1800 people from 8 municipalities in the Castellon province in the Valencian Community."

"We are starting a fifth year of drought in the Iberian Peninsula: the conditions of water and temperature are not those that have traditionally existed in our country and that explains the greater vulnerability of our natural spaces," she pointed out.

The summer of 2022 in Spain was the hottest on record, with over 300,000 hectares of land burnt by wildfires, over three times more than the 84,827 hectares burnt in 2021.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts unseasonably hot weather in this area, with temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius up to 30 degrees Celsius by the end of the coming week.