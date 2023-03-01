Doctors In Madrid Strike Over Wage & Working Conditions

On Wednesday, about 700 Madrid Health Service (Sermas) doctors took to the streets to demand better wages, working conditions, and the reduction of weekly working hours, which are currently 37.5.
Protesters marched for over two hours from Madrid Health Service Human Resources Directorate (Sermas) to Puerta del Sol square, where the regional government headquarters is.
Shouting "sanitary, united, will never be defeated," the demonstration's participants backed the demands of Primary Care and Emergency doctors. "We need to become aware of how responsible we are to our colleagues and patients," protester Angela Hernandez said.
She urged authorities to improve pay and reorganize on-call hours. “We need to make professionals heard and respected. If we do not want to get a deficit of specialists, we must solve this problem urgently," she stressed.
On Wednesday, General Council of Official Medical Schools (CGCOM) President Tomas Cobo considered that the government will only solve the health crisis by listening to the physicians.
“For at least 20 years, Spanish doctors have been denouncing overload, precariousness, over-expectation of politicians, lack of time for continuous care, which has prompted that one in two Spanish physicians have suffered from burnout syndrome,” Cobo said.
Hernandez apologized to residents in Madrid affected by the strike. “It is not a strike against our people but in their favor. We need to improve the health system. Otherwise, in the end, the quality of our services will decrease,” she stated.