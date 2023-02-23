Spain Grants $100 Million To World Bank Project For Ukraine

Prime Minister Sanchez confirmed to President Volodymyr Zelenski that Spain will continue to support Ukraine.

On Thursday, Spain will donate US$100 million to the World Bank for the repair of health facilities in Ukraine.

"This contribution will save lives in Ukraine," Vice President Nadia Calviño stated, adding that the money will be channeled through the Health Enhancement and Life-Saving (HEAL) project.

“We are proud to support this initiative,” she said, recalling that the HEAL works to counteract women's vulnerability by training health personnel to treat victims of gender-based violence.

Calviño stressed that Spain helps Ukraine as a "serious, reliable and responsible" ally that works in coordination with its partners from the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Spain became the 1st country in Europe to offer paid menstrual leave, for 3-5 days.



It also gave final approval to laws that:

▪️ enshrine rights to abortion for people over 16

▪️ let trans people over 16 self-identify gender by simple declaration, one of the only places to do so pic.twitter.com/syeJ7uBdTD — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 16, 2023