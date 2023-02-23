Spain Grants $100 Million To World Bank Project For Ukraine

On Thursday, Spain will donate US$100 million to the World Bank for the repair of health facilities in Ukraine.
"This contribution will save lives in Ukraine," Vice President Nadia Calviño stated, adding that the money will be channeled through the Health Enhancement and Life-Saving (HEAL) project.
“We are proud to support this initiative,” she said, recalling that the HEAL works to counteract women's vulnerability by training health personnel to treat victims of gender-based violence.
Calviño stressed that Spain helps Ukraine as a "serious, reliable and responsible" ally that works in coordination with its partners from the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
On Wednesday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced that her office will send six German-made Leopard tanks to the Ukrainian army, which has received 54 arms shipments from this European country.
During a visit to Kyiv on Thursday, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez confirmed to President Volodymyr Zelenski that Spain, which will assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July, will continue to support Ukraine.
"Dear Volodymyr, we will help you in all we can," he stated, adding that he will consider shipping Spanish fighter planes to Ukraine, as Zelenski requested.