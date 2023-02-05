Spain To Support Containment Of Forest Fires In Chile

“Thanks to the Spanish President and people for their support in these difficult times. Solidarity crosses oceans!,” Chile’s President Boric tweeted.

On Sunday, President Pedro Sanchez announced that a Spanish Armed Forces Military Emergency Unit (UME) brigade will travel to Chile to help extinguish massive forest fires.

"We want to give all our support to the Chilean people," Sanchez stated, recalling that the UME team will bring the Spanish officers' experience in the containment of forest fires.

The UME brigade consists of six Forest Fire Fighting (LCIF) experts, 38 emergency Intervention Battalion (BIEM I) militaries, and six Transmission Battalion (BTUME) pilots.

“Thanks to the Spanish President and people for their support in these difficult times. Solidarity crosses oceans!,” Chile’s President Gabriel Boric tweeted, recalling that 56 UME members collaborated in the extinction of 2017 national forest fires.

Aerial shot of the wildfires in Chile.

This is devastating. pic.twitter.com/F3FtcmI7xl — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) February 5, 2023

"The previous collaboration between the Spanish military and the Chilean emergency services showed the good understanding between our authorities and the appreciation we have for the Chilean people," Spain’s Defense Ministry stated and hoped that the experience of this year will be equally fruitful. On Saturday, Chilean Interior Minister Carolina Toha called for international help to contain the wave of forest fires, which have claimed the lives of at least 23 people and left over 200 families homeless. Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, and Venezuela have also agreed to support the Chilean authorities in containing the fire. “Argentina promised to send 40 brigades and four vans. Ecuador and Brazil will also send brigades, and Venezuela will support with firefighters, technicians, and a plane," Agricultural Minister Vice Secretary Jose Guajardo detailed.