Wife of Former President Castillo Leaves Peru for Mexico

The Boluarte administration granted Lilia Paredes and her children safe conduct to leave the country.

Early Wednesday morning, the Mexican ambassador to Peru Pablo Monroy accompanied the wife of former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo, Lilia Paredes, on her trip to Mexico, where she will reside as a political refugee.

On Tuesday, the government of President Dina Boluarte gave the Mexican ambassador 72 hours to leave the country.

"Peru has declared the Mexican ambassador Pablo Monroy persona non grata due to the repeated expressions of the highest authorities of that country, which constitute interference in our internal affairs and violate the non-intervention principle," Foreign Affairs Minister Ana Gervasi said.

Besides confirming that the Boluarte administration granted Paredes and her children safe conduct to leave for Mexico, Gervasi emphasized that Castillo's wife is not politically persecuted and is currently being investigated for a common crime.

President Dina Boluarte has ordered soldiers into the streets of Peru’s second largest city to protect infrastructure and quell violent protests that have arisen around the country since the ouster of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo https://t.co/pSzQKF5Knb — NCMOULY (@NCMOULY52) December 21, 2022

Security escorts accompanied Castillo's wife from the residence of the Mexican ambassador to the Jorge Chavez airport, where she was rebuked by several passengers who called her a "scoundrel."

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday described the expulsion of Ambassador Monroy as an "unfounded and reprehensible" decision and assured that the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will not change its position.

“Our ambassador's conduct has been attached to the law and the principle of non-intervention,” Ebrard tweeted regarding the decision of the Peruvian authorities.