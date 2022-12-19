Peru: Relatives of the Victims of Repression Ask for Justice

The Armed Forces justified the use of force in Ayacucho by arguing national security threats carried out by "bad Peruvians."

On Saturday, the relatives of the Peruvians killed by the repression marched with the coffins of their loved ones to the main square of Huamanga, the capital of Ayacucho, where they demanded sanctions for those responsible for the deaths and the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

"Justice, we just want justice," that was the phrase that resounded the most in the streets of Ayacucho, where nine protesters were killed last week, when the Peruvian government decreed a curfew to try to contain the massive demonstrations that broke out in the whole country.

"Now I just want to say 'See you soon little brother,'" said the brother of Leonardo Ancco Chacca, a 32-year-old citizen who was killed by the repression unleashed by the Boluarte administration. He then launched himself to hug his brother's coffin.

On Dec. 15, Ayacucho became one of the epicenters of the protests through which citizens demand the holding of immediate general elections, the closure of Congress, and the release of former President Pedro Castillo. On that day, the military attacked the citizens who were trying to take over the Alfredo Mendivil Duarte airport.

�� PERÚ ��Ayacucho



“Justicia para nuestros hermanos caídos” gritaban las y los ciudadanos en la Plaza de Armas. Luego se trasladaron al cementerio para acompañar a familiares de las víctimas de la represión policial y militar. pic.twitter.com/DcDz4dsB1q — αgαтσи☭ ���� (@Agaton79) December 19, 2022

The tweet reads, "Peru, Ayacucho: 'Justice for our fallen brothers' shouted the citizens at the main square. Later they went to the cemetery to accompany relatives of the victims of police and military repression."

On Monday, the Joint Command of the Armed Forces tried to justify the use of force in Ayacucho by arguing the existence of attacks carried out by "bad Peruvians."

"We have remained firm in the face of the threats to our national security. We have gradually recovered normalcy on highways, airports, and cities," Gen. Manuel Gomez de la Torre said.

Nevertheless, local outlet La Republica highlighted that the military authorities have not explained some people who were just observing the Ayacucho airport events were wounded with bullet impacts.