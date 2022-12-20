Pedro Castillo’s Family Has Asylum in Mexican Territory - Ebrard

The asylum has already been granted by Mexican authorities, Ebrard said during Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's morning press conference.

The Foreign Minister said that the move is "a sovereign and independent decision of Mexico" and that "what is being negotiated is the safe conduct so that they can leave if they so wish, and come to Mexico in case they so desire."

The asylum was granted to Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, and their two minor children. The former President has been detained since the Peruvian justice system ordered 18 months of preventive detention.

"We have open doors for the president of Peru, for his family, for all those who feel harassed, persecuted in Peru because it is our foreign policy tradition," López Obrador said the day before.

�� #LoÚltimo | México otorgó asilo político a la familia de Pedro Castillo, confirmó el canciller mexicano, Marcelo Ebrard.



The Mexican president has expressed his deep concern over the political crisis in Peru. He has shown his support for early elections when the country is in the midst of protests that have met with police repression.

The severe repression by security forces has so far left 26 people dead. Protesters are demanding the release of Castillo, the closure of Congress, the resignation of the now president, Dina Boluarte, and early elections for 2023.