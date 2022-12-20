Peruvian Government Expels Mexican Ambassador

The Government of Peru decided on Tuesday to expel from the country the Mexican ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, giving him 72 hours to leave the national territory for interference in internal affairs on behalf of his country.

"On this date, he (Monroy) has been delivered a diplomatic note through which he is notified that he has 72 hours to leave the territory. This decision has been taken based on the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations", said the Peruvian Foreign Minister, Ana María Gervasi, in a press conference.

Likewise, the foreign minister pointed out that Monroy has been declared "persona non grata."

"The Government of Peru has declared persona non grata the Mexican ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, for the repeated expressions of the authorities of that country on the political situation in Peru, which constitute interference in our internal affairs," said the foreign minister.

On Tuesday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry informed that it gave asylum in the embassy in Lima to the wife and children of former president Pedro Castillo.

On December 7, then-president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) tried to close the parliament, establishing a Government of exception and announcing the seizure of the Judicial Power, the Public Ministry and the Constitutional Court.

The action was rejected by all levels of the State, which qualified it as a breach of the constitutional order or a coup d'état.

After his failed attempt, Congress dismissed Castillo and appointed as the new head of state, by constitutional succession, the then vice-president Dina Boluarte.

Castillo was arrested by the police after his failed attempt and placed at the disposition of the prosecutor's office, which requested the Judicial Power to impose preventive detention for the alleged crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

The former president is currently in prison, serving 18 months of pre-trial detention.

Despite what has been established by the different Peruvian State institutions, the president of Mexico, Andres Lopez Obrador, described Castillo as a "political prisoner" besides recognizing him as president of Peru, ignoring the current president Dina Boluarte.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that it would grant safe conduct to Castillo's family if they wish to leave the country for Mexico, in compliance with international treaties on the matter.

However, it pointed out that Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, is currently under investigation by the Public Prosecutor's Office for alleged acts of corruption.



Mexico takes note of the expulsion of its ambassador to Peru and orders him to return to Peru

Mexico announced Tuesday night that it received notification from Peru of the decision to expel its ambassador in Lima, Pablo Monroy, who has 72 hours to leave that Andean country for "interference in internal affairs," and ordered him to return to protect his safety.

"The Government of Mexico takes note of the communication declaring Ambassador Pablo Monroy Conesa persona non grata. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has instructed Ambassador Pablo Monroy Conesa to return to Mexico to protect his safety and physical integrity," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

First Secretary Karla Tatiana Ornelas Loera will head the Mexican legation; currently, the mission's Chief of Chancery and the representation will operate normally after this move, the diplomatic announcement said.

Mexico expresses that it "firmly believes in dialogue and will continue to maintain open channels of communication with all interlocutors, especially to meet the needs of Mexicans living in Peru," states the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Marcelo Ebrard.