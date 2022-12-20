Peruvian Social Movements Willing to Continue Regional Protests

Since repressive actions have not diminished, the National Human Rights Coordinator rejected the growing militarization and authoritarianism prevailing in the country.

The Ayacucho People's Defense Front and other social organizations called on Peruvians to carry out strikes and block roads starting Tuesday to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and the holding of general elections.

In the department of Puno, the Unified Defense Front Against Contamination of the Coata Basin and Lake Titicaca also decided to radicalize the protests and block roads. On Wednesday, the members of this organization will decide whether they will travel to Lima to protest against the Boluarte administration directly in the capital city.

Amid protests and mobilizations in various regions of the country, the plenary session of Congress will resume the debate on the advancement of elections to 2023 on Tuesday.

So far, the repression has left 26 people dead and over 60 people hospitalized. The latest murder occurred on the Pan-American highway in the Chala district, where a protester was shot, according to a report by teleSUR correspondent Jaime Herrera.

¡No es la Franja de Gaza, es en Perú!!!�� pic.twitter.com/eizYmB5d7p — Mamertos 2.0 (@Mamertos0) December 20, 2022

The tweet reads, "This is not the Gaza Strip. This is Peru."

Since repressive actions have not diminished, the National Human Rights Coordinator issued a statement to reject the growing militarization and authoritarianism prevailing in the country.

"We deplore the fact that until now the Peruvian State has not provided an explanation regarding the deaths of protesters caused by law enforcement. Therefore, we demand the lifting of the state of emergency and the full restitution of civil rights," it said.

In a meeting held in Lima on Monday, regional governors and their elected successors demanded that the killings of protesters be investigated and punished taking into account national and international laws. They also rejected the acts of violence and vandalism.

The crisis in Peru worsened on Dec. 7 when Congress appointed then-Vice President Dina Boluarte as replacement for Pedro Castillo, who was ousted after announcing the formation of an emergency government and the temporary dissolution of Congress.