Western Countries' Weaponizing Ukraine Prolongs Crisis: Gezer

While Europe is facing a huge energy crisis, the United States has benefited from the war by selling its LNG to European markets at much higher prices.

By steadily arming Ukraine, Western countries are fueling the prolongation of the Ukraine crisis, from which the United States has primarily benefited, said Gulru Gezer, a former Turkish diplomat and foreign policy analyst.

Prolonging the conflict is especially favorable for America who has adopted a different stance from continental Europe. The European Union (EU) countries has been severely impacted by the sanctions imposed on Russia after the outbreak of the conflict, leading to an ongoing energy crisis with gas shortages and high energy prices.

"While continental Europe is facing a huge energy crisis, again, economically, the United States has benefited from the war by selling its LNG to European markets at much higher prices," Gezer said, noting that this issue had caused some rift between EU countries and the U.S.

"There are certain voices in Europe and around the world saying that it's important to re-engage with Russia, and I agree with that because, at the end of the day, when the conflict ends, there has to be open communication," he pointed out.

The US has absolute no interest stopping the war in Ukraine:



Senator Lindsey Graham:

"I like the path we’re on,with U.S. weapons and money, Ukraine will fight Russia to the last person" pic.twitter.com/VHUXkIlC82 — Richard (@ricwe123) February 16, 2023

Gezer believes that all responsible countries that do not want this crisis to be prolonged should help to keep the channels of dialogue open.

Ankara mediated the launch of the Black Sea Grain Initiative signed between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 to safely transfer Ukrainian grain, foodstuff, and fertilizer to international markets under the supervision of the United Nations.

"The earlier it starts, the better it would be for inducing both sides to go back to the negotiating table," Gezer said, highlighting the increasing number of soldiers and civilians losing their lives due to conflicts every day.