Over 30,000 peace activists strongly expressed their opposition to NATO and its claim to increase the arms supply in Ukraine.

Over the weekend, over 30,000 European peace activists gathered in the Bavarian capital to protest against the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

"The demonstrators gathered in the city center, from where they moved to the square in front of the Museum of Ancient Greek and Roman sculpture," blog The Free reported.

Besides protesting against the U.S.-centered world order, peace activists strongly expressed their opposition to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and its claim to increase the arms supply in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the MSC participants continued to deliberate on options for increasing the military capabilities of the Vodolomyr Zelensky regime in the short and long term.

According to a recent study by Infratest dimap, however, "64 percent of German residents object to the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine. Only 23 percent of respondents supported this initiative, while 13 percent refrained from answering," the Free explained.

"Among politicians, members of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party (86 percent) and left-wing factions (81 percent) consider the supply of combat aircraft to Ukraine unacceptable," it added.

���� In Munich, about 30 thousand people came out to protest against the supply of weapons to the Kiev regime and the holding of a security conference in the city. “We want peace” is the main slogan of the demonstrators at the event. pic.twitter.com/I6eG1YYELP — light&love (@unifyd2023) February 20, 2023

Independent media highlighted that the MSC's main goal was to build updated justifications for the NATO's armament policy and outline a common strategy against Russia and China.

This year, the Munich Security Conference invited a record number of representatives from Asian, African and Latin American countries, aiming to pay extra attention to the problems challenging these countries and their dissatisfaction with the existing global order, said Christoph Heusgen, the chairman of the MSC.

During the three-day conference, many Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, acknowledged that the current global order is imbalanced and Western countries are rapidly losing the trust of the Global South.

According to a MSC report, many countries of the Global South have so far been confined to the role of "rule-takers" under the existing global order. The report urged efforts to re-envision the existing global order so that it can win the support of more countries.