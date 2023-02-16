On Thursday, Igor Kimakovsky, an advisor to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) leader Denis Pushilin, informed that key high ground areas near Artyomovsk city are now under the control of Russian forces.

"Our latest advance has been made near Artyomovsk city, where Ukrainian forces have only a narrow corridor to receive ammunition deliveries,” Kimakovsky told the Soloviev Live TV show.

"There are thousands of Polish, French, English and other European soldiers fighting on behalf of Ukraine," he added, referring to the mercenaries near Artyomovsk city.

Pushilin said that Russian forces had cut off three out of four roads that the Ukrainian army used to supply its units nearby Artyomovsk and accused the Kyv regime of using chemical armament in this zone.

"Chemical weapons usage is a systemic phenomenon in this area. There are no deaths so far, but its presence poses great danger," Pushilin highlighted, recalling that Russian soldiers have presented cough, mucosal irritation, and general discomfort after being in contact with these substances. "Our experts have not yet been able to identify what kind of chemical the Ukrainian forces would be using, but they hope to discover it soon," the DPR leader pointed out. He urged the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to evaluate the use of this weaponry, recalling that the Russian Defense Ministry has indications that the U.S. is currently transferring its military biological laboratories from Ukraine to Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.