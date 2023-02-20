Biden Makes Surprise Trip to Ukraine Amid Anti-war Rally at Home

"Billions of taxpayers' dollars are being torched at the altar of U.S. hegemony, the military-industrial complex, and a corrupt Congress," people protesting in Washington DC said.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, one day after thousands rallied in Washington to protest against the United States' war-mongering foreign policy and its role in various conflicts across the globe.

He held talks with his Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the situation on the frontline and announced an additional US$500 million in military aid for Ukraine on top of the more than US$50 billion already promised.

The U.S. president said the new assistance package will consist of missiles for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Javelin anti-tank missile systems, as well as more military equipment and weapons.

The U.S. and its allies have already committed nearly 700 tanks and thousands of armored vehicles and 1,000 artillery systems, among other aid to Ukraine, Biden recalled. For his part, Zelensky said the war must end with the full de-occupation of Ukrainian territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Chants of “blowing up pipelines is a war crime” and “No NATO, no war!” in the streets of Washington DC right now



Chants of "blowing up pipelines is a war crime" and "No NATO, no war!" in the streets of Washington DC right now

Incredible energy as thousands gather across political boundaries to #RageAgainstWar in the heart of the empire

Biden's trip, which came four days ahead of the first anniversary of the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is designed to show solidarity with Ukraine. The brief visit also came at a time when more people are growing wary of the U.S. role in the year-long conflict.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of protesters slammed the United States' role of "war machine" in overseas wars at a rally before the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The anti-war rally was planned to protest against massive money being funneled into Ukraine.

"Billions of taxpayers' dollars are being torched at the altar of U.S. hegemony, the military-industrial complex, and a corrupt Congress," a release read.

The protesters then marched to the White House after the rally, chanting slogans like "No NATO, no war."