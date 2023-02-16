Russia to React if EU Seizes Frozen Assets in Favor of Ukraine

Grushko called the actions of the EU and the West on Russia a "flagrant violation of basic international law."

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that his country will respond in case the European Union (EU) decides to seize Russian assets in favor of Ukraine.

"If necessary, we will take appropriate measures to protect our legitimate interests," said the Russian diplomat, who denounced that "what the EU is doing is completely illegal."

According to Grushko, a number of countries question whether this measure is in accordance with international law.

"Many countries have doubts about the success of this campaign," he said, adding that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is the only institution with the authority to impose international sanctions.

This is what US and EU are doing to Syria & how evil the empire is! They’re doing the same to Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, Cuba, Russia … Stop the slow killing & suffering of all people! Sanctions are worst form of wars, we used to called “sieges” where u starve people to death! https://t.co/Shkz6ZonmM — Grape Crush (@itgetsbetter350) February 17, 2023

In this regard, Grushko called the actions of the EU and the West on Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine a "flagrant violation of basic international law."

Grushko's comments came as the EU's Permanent Representatives Committee approved the day before the creation of an ad hoc working group on the use of frozen and immobilized Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Previously, the Swiss Federal Council announced that "a working group led by the Federal Office of Justice concluded that the confiscation of private Russian assets would undermine the Federal Constitution and the existing legal order."