We'll Keep On Transforming Public Life in Mexico: AMLO

"Our people have once again trusted their official's capacities to fight corruption and poverty. We have adopted policies that promote social equality," President Lopez Obrador pointed out.

During a meeting that brought together over 150,000 citizens in the Zocalo Square on Wednesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) presented the results of his first three years in office.

"The Mexican people have once again trusted the capacities of officials to fight corruption and poverty," stated AMLO, who came to power in 2018 with over 50 percent of votes and now averages over 70 percent approval in polls.

"Our administration is based on adopting sustainable policies that help the neediest citizens. Currently, almost all Mexican vulnerable communities have public support. Nine million senior citizens receive pensions and 11 million young people have benefited from scholarships," he stated.

From January to June, the minimum wage has grown by 65 percent and might increase another 22 percent by the end of the year. The employment figure has also reached a record high during the AMLO administration, with 20,93 million new jobs opened this year.



"We will soon come out of the economic crisis prompted by the pandemic because we have not gone into debt and continue to raise revenue," AMLO stated, recalling that Mexico raised US$24,8 billion from foreign direct investment and increased its international reserves by 15 percent this year.

He also mentioned that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) has also prompted infrastructure works, such as the Maya Train, the Two Mouths refinery, and the Mexico City's Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA).

"We have resisted adversities and will continue to advance in the transformation of public life in Mexico," AMLO stated, stressing that 50,5 percent of the population has been already fully immunized against coronavirus.