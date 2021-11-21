Mexico: 600 Migrants Are Found Crammed In Truck Trailers

“There were children and pregnant women in the group with a lot of coughs due to the containers’ lack of ventilation,” Veracruz State officer Hernandez lamented.

On Friday, Mexican authorities rescued 600 Latin American, Asian, and African migrants who were traveling crammed into two truck trailers through Acayucan City with the hope to reach the U.S.

"I have never seen so many migrants in a similar event: 145 women and 455 men hid in the trailer,” Veracruz State Human Rights Commission Director Tonatiuh Hernandez stated, adding that these people came from Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Ghana, India, and Cameroon.

“There were children and pregnant women in the group with a lot of coughs due to the containers’ lack of ventilation,” he lamented and assured that these people currently receive medical attention.

The National Institute for Migration (INM) informed that it initiated the administrative procedure of these people with respect for their fundamental rights and notified child protection authorities.



Thousands of people cross the Mexico-Guatemala border by the #Suchiate river. Their hope is to have a better life for their families - @UNmigration stresses the need for a proactive and flexible approach to address the needs of migrants and support host communities. pic.twitter.com/yOM5bUL7Nt — Amy Pope (@AmyEPope) November 18, 2021

Mexico currently experiences a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) "found" over 1,5 million undocumented migrants on the border with Mexico from January to September. To emigrate, many people choose to travel clandestinely with the human traffickers' assistance. Others cross the country in small groups so as not to be detected or walk the roads visibly in caravans to travel more safely and draw authorities' attention to regularize their migratory status.

On Thursday, representatives of the U.S., Mexico, and Canada met in Washington to seek solutions to the migration crisis. Although there were good words, the meeting was not substantial because there were no figures, investments, or clear deadlines to fulfill the promises.

"We need to adopt urgent policies in this regard. Otherwise, millions of people will continue to be in situations of vulnerability," Mexico’s Asylum Access Director Alejandra Macias lamented.