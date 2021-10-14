'We Will Fight Against Corruption,' Honduran Opposition Vows

On Wednesday, Honduras' Freedom and Refounding Party (LIBRE) leader Xiomara Castro and Savior Party (PSH) President Salvador Nasralla allied to face the National Party in the Nov. 28 general elections.
"Today I return the gesture to Castro, who abandoned her presidential candidacy in 2017 to support me as a vice presidential candidate," Nasralla said and expressed his confidence in the new alliance’s victory.
Castro thanked Nasralla for his gesture and confirmed that they will work together to recover the honor and dignity of the Honduran people, which has faced poverty and violence since the 2009 U.S.-backed coup d'état against President Manuel Zelaya.
“Unfortunately, Honduras is one of the most corrupt Latin American countries. Our government will change this reality since it will use our country’s wealth in favor of the people and establish a true rule of law," she highlighted.
Nasralla and Castro will work together to deploy observers to all polling stations on election day to ensure transparency in the process since they found multiple irregularities in the 2017 elections.
"We must ensure that our people's wishes are fulfilled," Nasralla stated. According to national polls, the LIBRE and PSH parties hold 30 percent of the intention of the vote, while the ruling party has a 20 percent preference.
Over 5,1 million Hondurans are summoned to participate in the upcoming elections, in which 298 mayors, 128 senators, and 20 regional lawmakers will also be elected.