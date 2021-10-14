'We Will Fight Against Corruption,' Honduran Opposition Vows

The alliance against the ruling National Party seeks to recover the dignity of Hondurans who have been suffering from poverty and violence since 2009.

On Wednesday, Honduras' Freedom and Refounding Party (LIBRE) leader Xiomara Castro and Savior Party (PSH) President Salvador Nasralla allied to face the National Party in the Nov. 28 general elections.

"Today I return the gesture to Castro, who abandoned her presidential candidacy in 2017 to support me as a vice presidential candidate," Nasralla said and expressed his confidence in the new alliance’s victory.

Castro thanked Nasralla for his gesture and confirmed that they will work together to recover the honor and dignity of the Honduran people, which has faced poverty and violence since the 2009 U.S.-backed coup d'état against President Manuel Zelaya.

“Unfortunately, Honduras is one of the most corrupt Latin American countries. Our government will change this reality since it will use our country’s wealth in favor of the people and establish a true rule of law," she highlighted.

