More Than 31,000 Children Infected With COVID in Honduras

More than 31,000 minors in Honduras have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Health authorities are preparing to incorporate in their vaccination campaign against the virus adolescents between 15 and 17 years, an official source reported Tuesday.

The Directorate of Childhood, Adolescence and Family (Dinaf) of Honduras indicated, citing figures from the National Risk Management System (Sinager), that 31,349 COVID-19 infections have been detected in children and adolescents in the country.

64 % (20,069) of the infected minors are between 12 and 18 years old, 22.6 % (7,098) between 6 and 11 years old, and 13.3 % (4,182) under five years old, said the Dinaf.

Of the total number of cases, 54 % (16,928) are boys, while girls represent 46 % (14,421), added the Honduran institution.

The Dinaf, directed by Lolis Salas, asked the population to "take all biosecurity measures to prevent children from continuing to be victims of the deadly virus," which has claimed the lives of at least fifty minors.

The departments of Francisco Morazán, in the center of the country (where the Honduran capital is located), and Cortés, in the north, have the highest number of children infected, with 8,881 and 6,582 cases, respectively, he added.

The 31,349 cases among minors represent 9% of the infections detected in the Central American country (346,134), according to Sinager data.

The Honduran Vice-Minister of Health, Roberto Cosenza, announced that the country would incorporate in next week's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus minors between 15 and 17 years of age.

He pointed out that the following Monday, "vaccination will begin, with doses from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, for adolescents between 15 and 17 years of age; we must remember that we have already been vaccinating those over 18 years of age for two months".

The senior health official urged parents to take their children to be inoculated with the anticovid vaccine to avoid complications in case of contracting the virus.

According to health authorities, the vaccination of minors could speed up the return to semi-presential classes in schools.

So far, according to official figures, Honduras has administered more than 4 million vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V to people over 18 years of age, most of them with the first dose.