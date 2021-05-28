Honduras To Hold General Elections on November 28

Some 5.5 million citizens will vote for a new president, 3 vice presidents, 128 lawmakers, 298 mayorships, and 20 members of the Central American Parliament.

On Thursday, Honduras' National Electoral Council (CNE) officially opened the electoral process for the presidential elections to take place on November 28.

CNE announcement came two days after the Parliament approved a new Electoral Law, which entered into force on Thursday.

A total of 14 political parties will run in the elections set to replace President Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH), whose second-term mandate ends on Jan. 27, 2022.

Polls indicate that an alliance would be required among the strongest coalitions to oust the ruling National Party since a low turnout is expected to occur.

The DOJ is accusing Honduran Pres. Juan Orlando Hernandez of direct involvement in drug trafficking. Honduras is plagued by gang violence, corruption, and repression of activists, which is causing a wave of migration to the US. State won't criticize JOH. https://t.co/vE55fcZVrA — District Sentinel (@TheDCSentinel) April 28, 2021

Among the contesters with the biggest odds of a win are Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) candidate Xiomara Castro, Liberal Party representative Yany Rosenthal, and National Party member Nasry Asfura.

"The CNE is committed to guaranteeing political rights in a clean general election... I ratify my unwavering will for this new page in our electoral history," CNE president Ana Hall said.