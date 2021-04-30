Honduras: Bill to Purchase Cuban Vaccines Submitted to Congress

"I have submitted the bill so that Honduras, through the National Congress and the Health Commission, begins to contract Cuba's vaccine Soberana through a strict oversight process by civil society," the legislator from the Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE) posted on her Twitter account.
Arriaga also posted a video on Twitter in which she criticized the work to date by the Government of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, which "has been unable to manage, administer or initiate contracts to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine efficiently and transparently."
The congresswoman said that for that reason, she submitted the bill in Congress on Thursday to purchase the so-called Soberana vaccine, developed by Cuba's renowned biopharmaceutical industry.
The LIBRE lawmaker proposes to manage the contracting and purchase of the Cuban vaccine through the Parliamentary Health Commission, with strict oversight by civil society and accompanied by the National Anticorruption Council.
Honduras is currently the slowest country in Central America regarding vaccination against the disease that has caused the current pandemic; according to a leading public health foundation, it would take Honduras at least 11 years, if it continued at the current rate, to immunize its entire population.