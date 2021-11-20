    • Live
‘We Do Not Renounce the Transition to Socialism’, Maduro Says

    Supporters of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) participate in an electoral closing campaign, Caracas, Venezuela, Nov. 18, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 20 November 2021 (1 hours 41 minutes ago)
Opinion

"These elections are a golden opportunity to guarantee that the doors of economic stability are opened, and deepen the new economic system," President Maduro stressed. 

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Saturday held a meeting with international observers participating in Sunday's subnational elections.

President Maduro recounted his country's economic recovery despite the sanctions imposed by foreign powers. He noted that the Bolivarian revolution transformed the model of dependence on oil exports for a diversified economy.

The South American nation imported between 80 percent and 85 percent of food products under the "petrodollar" model; however, national production supplies 95 percent of Venezuelans' food nowadays.

The Bolivarian leader recalled that Venezuela stopped exporting oil for 14 months due to sanctions, a situation that impacted the general welfare of the population.

President Maduro denounced the foreign powers' biased policies since they pay no attention to clear human rights violations committed in countries such as Colombia, where human rights defenders and social leaders are murdered on a daily basis.

He commemorated the celebration of 29 elections in 22 years in Venezuela while highlighting that Sunday's elections would represent a challenge for grassroots, regional, and local leadership.

"We are not renouncing the transition to socialism...These elections are a golden opportunity to guarantee that the doors of economic stability are opened, and deepen the new economic system," President Maduro said. 

by teleSUR/ eh
