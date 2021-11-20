Venezuela Achieves the World’s Largest Orchestra Title

On Nov. 13, over 12,000 young musicians gathered in Caracas to play the Marche Slave​​​​​​ for 12 minutes to win the title.

Guinness Record organization announced Saturday the successful attempt by Venezuela's System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs to gain the World's largest orchestra title.

On Nov. 13, more than 12,000 young musicians gathered in Caracas to play the Marche Slave by Russian composer Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky for 12 minutes to win the title.

The mission was to beat this record which was previously held by the Social Initiatives Fund of the Russian Gazprom oil company, which with 8,097 musicians set the record in St. Petersburg in 2019.

The idea of seeking the certification of the Guinness World Records organization arose after a concert to pay tribute to Jose Antonio Abreu, who founded and promoted the System of Youth and Children's Orchestras.

The meme reads, "Long live Venezuela. Boys, girls, and young people from the Youth Orchestra System come to Caracas from Canaima on a flight of Conviasa to be part of the largest Orchestra in the world."

to be part of the largest Orchestra in the world."

"We are very pleased to share this victory. Venezuelan musicians made a great contribution to the cultural heritage of the planet," Russian ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"Venezuela rises in the promotion of music as a culture of peace. We now know that together everything is possible," he added.

The System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs "Simon Bolivar" brings together students from all social sectors and corners of the Bolivarian nation as a strategy for the massification of culture.