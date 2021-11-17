Guest from US Lawyers Guild Arrives for Venezuelan Elections

So far, electoral authorities have confirmed the presence of some 150 guests from countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

On Wednesday, the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) President Suzanne Samera Adely arrived in Caracas to accompany the subnational elections to be held on November 21. She was received by officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry at the Maiquetia's Simon Bolivar International Airport.

Her organization, which was established in 1937, the oldest and largest progressive bar association in the United States. the NLG mission is to “use law for the people, uniting lawyers, law students, legal workers, and jailhouse lawyers to function as an effective force in the service of the people by valuing human rights and the rights of ecosystems over property interests.”

Besides being an NLG member, Samera Adely has been a member of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers since 2014, is founder of the Workers Solidarity Network of the Middle East and North Africa, and is Co-Chair of the Food Chain Workers Alliance.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) also confirmed the visit of different social and political organizations as part of the International Oversight Plan for the elections to be held on Sunday, when over 20 million Venezuelans will go to the polls to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 state legislators, and 2,471 councilors for the 2021-2025 term.

So far, the visit of almost 150 guests from countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Europe has been confirmed. Among the group of foreign electoral authorities are:

Aboubakar Diallo, the head of the Burkina Faso’s Independent National Electoral Commission;

Birtukan Deme, the president of the Ethiopian National Electoral Board;

Sanni Gounou, the highest authority of the National Autonomous Electoral Commission of Benin;

Wongel Abebe, the head of the Legal Department of the Ethiopian National Electoral Board;

Carlos Cauio, the vice president of the Mozambique National Elections Commission;

Emmerentia Leonard, the Electoral Commissioner of Namibia;

Theophilus Mujoro, the director of the Electoral Commission of Namibia;

Mosotho Moepya, the Electoral Commissioner of South Africa; and,

Walter Sheburi, the deputy director of the Electoral Commission of South Africa.