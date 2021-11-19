President Maduro Urges Venezuelans To Attend Sunday Elections

"Now, more than ever, our people must stand united to fight the U.S. economic blockade and financial persecution,” the Bolivarian leader stressed.

On Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro urged citizens to vote in the Nov. 21 subnational elections peacefully and back the process of political understanding with the opposition.

"Now, more than ever, our people must stand united to fight the U.S. economic blockade and financial persecution,” he stated and welcomed that the opposition organizations abandoned electoral abstention and registered over 60,000 candidates for the first time since 2017.

“The Mexico-hosted negotiations between these political forces and our government made possible we reached agreements in favor of the country,” Maduro recalled but condemned that extremist sectors still support destabilization attempts against Venezuela.

On Nov. 13, for instance, a terrorist group headed by the opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez tried to sabotage a National Electoral Council (CNE) facility in Caracas with improvised explosive devices.

I'm in Caracas, Venezuela as an independent journalist to observe the Presidential elections with delegates from all around the world. I'm representing the United States and also the only hijabbi ✊

Will be posting live updates on their Democratic electoral process @MintPressNews pic.twitter.com/5mieme9TWs — Mnar Adley #FreePalestine (@MnarMuh) November 18, 2021

“These acts seek to undermine our country's security and democracy," Maduro stressed and assured that Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia already requested Lopez's extradition from Spain.

Once the elections conclude, the Maduro administration will convene a meeting of the Federal Governing Council with the candidates who result elected as governors and mayors to sign an alliance of peace, work, and progress for Venezuela.

"We want to strengthen the power of local authorities so as they can seek quick and effective solutions to our people's demands,” the Bolivarian leader stressed, adding that he will also create a Rapid Action Fund to expedite the implementation of social policies.