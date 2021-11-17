President Maduro Rejects US Interference In Upcoming Elections

"A spokesman for the U.S. State Department came out to testify against Venezuela's free and sovereign elections. This attempt to meddle in another country’s internal affairs is shameful," he pointed out.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro rejected the statements of the U.S. State Department seeking to discredit the subnational elections that will be held on November 21, a day in which over 20 million citizens will go to the polls to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 state legislators, and 2,471 councilors.

Besides evidencing Washington's insolent and interventionist attitude, the Bolivarian leader recalled that these statements are part of the conspiracies constantly carried out by the White House against Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Bolivia.

"A spokesman for the U.S. State Department has already come out to testify against Venezuela's free and sovereign elections. This attempt to meddle in another country’s internal affairs is shameful."

Referring to the imperialist script aimed at destabilizing democratically elected governments, Maduro recalled that recent attempts to discredit the Nicaraguan elections failed once again.

absolutely massive chavista rally in venezuela ahead of the nov 21 elections. easily 2 or 3 us presidential elections’ worth of people just that we can see on screen. remember this when the us empire tries to make obscene claims about chavista politicians being unpopular. https://t.co/anpqizjTzt — Olivia “Unapologetic Propogandist” CLTFC (@OliviaCLTFC) November 17, 2021

“We sincerely respect the electoral regulations and call on the people to vote. That is why, in the face of this aggression, I call on all citizens to prepare to vote for Venezuelan democracy on Sunday,” Maduro said and demanded that foreign powers recognize the results of a political process in which 70,000 candidates nominated by 80 organizations are actively taking part.

"A country with a vigorous, active and full democracy, which has been attacked in multiple ways, has shown its strength against aggression... Let's have a great electoral party. Let's give a lesson in democracy and constitutionality to the world," the Bolivarian leader stressed, adding that the Nov. 21 elections will be another moment of victory against Venezuela’s main enemy.

On Sunday, over 200 electoral experts from the European Union (EU), the Carter Center, the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts (CEELA), Tunisia, Benin, Indonesia, and Russia will participate in the elections as international observers.