    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

President Maduro Rejects US Interference In Upcoming Elections

  • Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, Nov. 16, 2021.

    Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, Nov. 16, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @NicolasMaduro

Published 17 November 2021 (3 hours 2 minutes ago)
Opinion

"A spokesman for the U.S. State Department came out to testify against Venezuela's free and sovereign elections. This attempt to meddle in another country’s internal affairs is shameful," he pointed out.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro rejected the statements of the U.S. State Department seeking to discredit the subnational elections that will be held on November 21, a day in which over 20 million citizens will go to the polls to elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 state legislators, and 2,471 councilors.

RELATED:

Venezuela: Five Days Ahead To Subnational Elections

Besides evidencing Washington's insolent and interventionist attitude, the Bolivarian leader recalled that these statements are part of the conspiracies constantly carried out by the White House against Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Bolivia.

"A spokesman for the U.S. State Department has already come out to testify against Venezuela's free and sovereign elections. This attempt to meddle in another country’s internal affairs is shameful."

Referring to the imperialist script aimed at destabilizing democratically elected governments, Maduro recalled that recent attempts to discredit the Nicaraguan elections failed once again.

“We sincerely respect the electoral regulations and call on the people to vote. That is why, in the face of this aggression, I call on all citizens to prepare to vote for Venezuelan democracy on Sunday,” Maduro said and demanded that foreign powers recognize the results of a political process in which 70,000 candidates nominated by 80 organizations are actively taking part.

"A country with a vigorous, active and full democracy, which has been attacked in multiple ways, has shown its strength against aggression... Let's have a great electoral party. Let's give a lesson in democracy and constitutionality to the world," the Bolivarian leader stressed, adding that the Nov. 21 elections will be another moment of victory against Venezuela’s main enemy.

On Sunday, over 200 electoral experts from the European Union (EU), the Carter Center, the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts (CEELA), Tunisia, Benin, Indonesia, and Russia will participate in the elections as international observers.

Tags

U.S. Venezuela Elections Nicolas Maduro

People

Nicolas Maduro

VTN
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.