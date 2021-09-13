'We Commit To Meet Argentine People’s Expectations': Fernandez

His administration has managed to halt COVID-19 contagions and vaccinate over 40,5 percent of the population despite facing the aftermaths of an recession.

On Sunday, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez stated that the pro-government coalition Front for All (FT) will redouble efforts to win the the Nov. 12 subnational elections since the preliminary results of the Parliamentary Primaries favored the opposition.

"Nothing is more important than listening to the people. With our usual commitment and strength, we commit to working hard to meet their expectations and demands," Fernandez tweeted. So far, the FT leads the vote in six provinces, while the opposition coalition Together for Change (JC) has obtained the majority of the votes in 15 provinces, including the capital Buenos Aires.

In this province, which brings together 37 percent of the national slate, the two lists of pre-candidates to lawmakers presented by the opposition front won by 38.08 percent in the provisional vote count. The FT ranked second with 33,57 percent of the ballots.

The JC also gained a voting advantage in the Cordoba and Santa Fe provinces where it won over 40 percent of the ballots. The Argentine Justice is yet to begin the final vote counting on Tuesday.

With most candidates already set, the open primary vote acts as a nationwide rehearsal ahead of the midterm ballot, in which 127 of the 257 seats in the Lower House, and 24 out of 72 Senate seats will be renewed.

Since Fernandez took office in Dec. 2019, he promised to recover the country’s economy after popular discontent that far-right President Mauricio Macri’s administration (2015-2019) had left.

During the Fernandez administration, the Argentine economy has encountered the aftermaths of the pandemic, which has caused it to drop by 9,9 percent in 2020, completing three years of recession. Despite this, his administration has managed to halt COVID-19 contagions and fully vaccinate over 40,5 percent of the population.