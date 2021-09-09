Argentina Closes the Campaign Period Before the PASO Elections

On Tuesday, the Fernandez administration led a meeting with the country's media to ratify the need to respect the “Digital Ethical Commitment.”

On Wednesday, Argentines closed the political campaign for the Primary Elections (PASO) to be held on Sunday to define which candidates will participate in the November parliamentary elections, in which 127 of the 257 seats in the Lower House and 24 out of 72 Senate seats will be renewed.

During the closing ceremony of the Front for All (FA) campaign, President Alberto Fernandez recalled that two country models are in dispute and asked Argentines to vote in favor of the Argentinean people and workers.

Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof asked citizens to continue on the path that Fernandes' presidential victory opened in 2019, when Argentines voted against the neoliberal model which substantially increased their foreign debt and abandoned social policies during the Mauricio Macri administration (2015-2019).

Kicillof also recalled that he invited the "Together for Change" candidates to debate on the public policies that the country needs. However, the right-wing politicians did not agree to debate as they do not want to explain what they think and "have no proposal for the future."

On Tuesday, the Fernandez administration led a meeting with the country's media to ratify the need to respect the “Digital Ethical Commitment,” which is an agreement between political forces to mitigate the dissemination of fake news during the PASO and parliamentary elections.

"This commitment is part of the political decision to seek agreements and consensus to hold the elections in the unprecedented situation caused by the pandemic," Interior Minister Wado de Pedro said, stressing that media directors ratified the importance of a tool seeking "to improve the quality of the country's political discussion."

In Argentina, voting is mandatory for all those between 18 and 70 years old and optional for both young people over 16 years old and adults over 70 years old. In November, over 30 million people are expected to participate.